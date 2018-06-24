2 adults killed, children injured in Merced County head-on crash, CHP says

Two people died and several others were injured Sunday when a van and a truck collided head-on on Highway 59 near Canton Road south of Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man described as being in his 30s driving a 1992 Mazda truck tried to pass a big rig headed northbound on Highway 59 about 5:20 p.m., but failed to pass before a 2012 Toyota Sienna van slammed into the truck on its passenger side, CHP said.
The man riding solo in the Mazda and a woman in her 60s riding passenger in the van were killed in the collision, CHP said. Their names have not been released.
The van carried four children from the ages of 3 to 8, CHP said, and at least two were injured in the collision. Those injured were taken to several different hospitals by ground or air.
A toolbox in the back of the Mazda "went airborne," striking the big rig but the driver did not report any injuries, CHP said.
Making an unsafe pass and high speeds were likely a factor in the fatal crash, CHP said.
