Here's how Los Banos K-9 made his first arrest after two days on the job

Two days into his new job in Merced County, Beny the California Highway Patrol K-9 has already secured an arrest.
A CHP officer stopped Daniel Yepez as he traveled on Interstate 5 south of Nees Avenue about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to CHP.
After Yepez showed "indicators of criminal activity," officers called in Beny to sniff the outside of Yepez's car, CHP said. The K-9 led officers to 3 kilograms, or about 6.6 pounds, of cocaine in the trunk inside a box of granola bars, according to officers.
Yepez was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine and booked at the Fresno County Main Jail, according to CHP.
Beny was on his second day of patrol in the Central Valley on Tuesday, CHP said, after transferring from the San Francisco area. He worked in the Bay Area for about two years, CHP said.
