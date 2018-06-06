Merced DA Morse concedes election to challenger Helms Lewis

Merced County DA challenger declares victory In a stunning landslide, a political newcomer cruised to an easy win Tuesday, June 5, 2018, night over longtime Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II, an incumbent whose political strength had never before been challenged. Thaddeus Miller ×

