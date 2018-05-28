Driver killed after SUV goes over highway embankment in Merced County, CHP says

A driver headed eastbound on Highway 152 died after leaving the roadway near Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol reported on Monday.
Several details were not immediately clear, including whether the driver was a man or woman, but the solo occupant of a black SUV went over the embankment just after 11 a.m. between Dinosaur Point and Rock Bridge.
The SUV came to rest about 100 down the embankment and 200 feet from the roadway, according to CHP.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Comments