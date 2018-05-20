Here's who's giving money to the Merced County supervisor candidates

One candidate for District 5 of the Merced County Board of Supervisors has received about three times the amount of campaign donations compared to his opponents, according to county records.
Dairyman and Los Banos City Councilmember Scott Silveira has pulled in more than $59,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions, according to records required by the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office.
The candidate closest to Silveira in donations is Patricia Ramos Anderson, the director of the Santa Nella County Water District, who also retired from the city of San Jose. She's drawn more than $19,000.
The other two candidates vying for the seat, business owner Richard De La Paz Jr. and law clerk Lea Hernandez Holguin, have raised less than $5,000 each, not counting loans.
Silveira got $3,000 donations each from Apercen Partners and RC Property Management LLC. A single donation of $2,000 came from Malakan Diamond Company, and Silveira Brothers Farm and Amin Salkhi each donated $1,500.
Dos Palos Auction Yard, Tim and Linda Sturm, JPM Ag, Scott R. Wickstrom, Soares Farms, Diane and Anthony Neeves, Nickel Family LLC, Coburn Ranch, E&A Holdings LLC, Romero Cattle Co. LLC, and Pepper and Sherri Snyder each contributed $1,000 to Silveira.
Ramos Anderson's biggest contributors were United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund ($2,500), Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributors Committee ($2,500), Construction and General Laborers Local Union ($2,000), Laborers Local Union 270 PAC ($2,000), Northern California District Council of Laborers PAC ($2,000) and San Francisco Laborer's Local 261 PAC ($2,000).
Donations of $1,000 each to Ramos Anderson came from Laborers International Union of North America Local No. 324 and Teresa Ramos.
De La Paz's biggest contributor was Straw Hat Pizza, which gave $1,000 of the more than $4,000 he's raised.. He also loaned himself $15,000 through his business, DLP Real Estate, according to filing records.
Hernandez Holguin's roughly $2,700 in campaign contributions came primarily from her own pocket, according to records.
