Merced County man accused of throwing puppies, hanging dog. A judge released him

A Dos Palos man was released on Wednesday, nine days after he allegedly injured three puppies and tried to suffocate an adult German shepherd, according to investigators.
Merced County deputies arrested 31-year-old Darryl Turner on May 7 after his sister called authorities. He was released Wednesday by Judge Donald E. Shaver, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Turner's attorney, public defender Armando Lope, said his client will wear an electric monitor and has made court dates when required to in the past. "He doesn't have a long criminal history," he said. "The court decided he isn't a danger to society."
Investigators said Turner threw a cage holding three German shepherd puppies against a wall, causing the puppies to yelp. He then grabbed the adult male dog, which belongs to his sister, and held it off the ground by its collar, investigators said.
The dog gasped for air, according to investigators, and when the sister tried to help the dog, Turner lifted the dog up higher. He released the dog once he heard another person call 911, investigators said.
Turner fought deputies once they arrived, according to investigators. The deputies also used a Taser on him, but it "had no effect," investigators said, but he was eventually arrested on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals.
Lope said he is still looking into the facts of the case and he "looks forward to fighting (Turner's) defense in court."
Turner faces a number of charges and up to six years in prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.
The Merced County District Attorney's Office protested Turner's release in the courtroom. Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt said he agreed.
"He is violent and society is not safe while he is out of custody," he said in a statement. "Anyone who is comfortable violently abusing animals is a serious threat.”
