This market sold beer to an 18-year-old, then her sister, 14, died in crash. License suspended 20 days

The liquor license of a store that sells alcoholic beverages in central Fresno was suspended for 20 days by state officials after an 18-year-old woman was involved in a crash that killed her sister, 14.

The Lewis Market, at 2301 East Lewis Avenue, near East Belmont Avenue and North Fresno Street, is where Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was furnished beer, according to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Sanchez is serving a six-year prison sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter and other felony charges.

The store suspension was announced by the ABC on Thursday.

The crash happened July 21, 2017. According to an investigation by the ABC, Sanchez was supplied beer by a customer at the market, reportedly with the knowledge of a store employee.

A clerk at the store Thursday declined to comment and said the owner was not available. The store's liquor shelf was covered by a curtain.

Sanchez live-streamed a video before, during and after the crash. She was driving the car with the 14-year-old and the girl's 15-year-old girlfriend.

Sanchez was arrested and her blood alcohol level was .106 percent 90 minutes after the crash, according to the results of a hospital blood test. The legal blood alcohol level for anyone under 18 in California is less that .01 percent. It is .08 percent for anyone 21 or older.