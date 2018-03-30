These 18 contractors were charged with misdemeanors in undercover sting in Merced

More than a dozen contractors working in Merced County were cited last week for contracting without a license during a two-day undercover sting operation, the Merced County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Investigators said misdemeanor citations were issued March 21 to Christopher Dickerson, Juan Gallegos, Dwight Torrence, and Gabriel Fausette from Merced, Thomas Chisholm and Kimberly Yates from Newman, Rogelio Avalas from Winton and Hector Fausto from Gustine.
More citations were issued March 22 to Albert Acevedo Jr., and Jesus Alvarez of Merced, Jacob Toscano and Alex Diaz of Los Banos, Kyle Hutchens and Rick Trillo of Modesto, Joshua Wilmoth of Denair, Richard Martinez of Selma and Steve Martin of Santa Nella. Annie Waidtlow of Carlsbad was also cited and her case was referred to the DA’s office for consideration of additional criminal charges, according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office.
All 18 people were cited for contracting without a license and for false advertising after providing estimates to undercover investigators, authorities said.
A state contractor’s license is required when the quoted value of the construction materials and/or labor exceed $500. Unlicensed contractors are required to state they are unlicensed in their advertisements, according to Anna Hazel, the DA's supervising investigator.
Additionally, seven people were cited for not having workers’ compensation insurance and seven people were cited with charging more than 10 percent or $1,000 for a down payment for the job.
All 18 people will appear on the misdemeanor charges in Merced County Superior Court on June 13.
Authorities said anyone considering a construction project of more than $500 should ask any contractor if they are licensed in California and also consult the Contractors State Licensing Board website at www.cslb.ca.gov.
"The website allows for consumers to verify online that the contractor they are considering is licensed, bonded and covered by worker’s compensation insurance," authorities said.
