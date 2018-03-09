Authorities asking for help finding Los Banos man wanted for questioning in slaying

A Los Banos man wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying and decapitation of a Merced County woman in Washington state may be on his way to Las Vegas in a Honda Civic coupe, authorities said Friday.
Jacob Gonzales, 34, has been described as a "person of interest" in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman whose decapitated body was discovered March 3 on Camano Island, a remote area of northwest Washington.
Authorities with the Island County Sheriff's Office in Washington, citing a need to protect the investigation, have declined to comment on a motive for the slaying and also have not described the relationship between Gonzales and Cunningham.
Deputies on Friday released a brief statement saying they now believe Gonzales may be on his way to the Las Vegas area in a silver 1998 Honda Civic coupe with a Washington state license plate number of BHR7424.
Deputies also released a photo showing a similar-looking Honda. Investigators were careful to note the photo does not depict the actual car they believe Gonzales may be driving.
Los Banos police have confirmed both Gonzales and Cunningham were local residents.
It's unclear what brought them to Washington. Family members have declined to comment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Island County Detective Ed Wallace at 360-679-9567 or email tips@co.island.wa.us.
