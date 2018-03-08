Why is the homeless population growing in Merced County?

Nitro Ricardo Rodriguez, 38, center, a homeless man, speaks with volunteers during the 2016 Merced City and County Continuum of Care Homeless Count in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. Approximately 150 volunteers walked the city to speak with the homeless and offer them a quarter gallon bag containing snacks, socks and various hygiene products. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com