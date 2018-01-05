Adrian Fass, 20, of Los Banos
Los Banos man arrested for trying to break into retail store

By Thaddeus Miller

January 05, 2018 10:50 AM

A Los Banos man is in custody on Friday after Los Banos police said he was arrested for an attempted burglary of a retail store.

Police took a report on Saturday of the attempted burglary in the 1200 block of East Pacheco Blvd., where suspects attempted to enter the back door of a business using tools, officers said.

The crime was captured by surveillance cameras, police said, and officers were able to identify 20-year-old Adrian Fass of Los Banos in the video.

Two days later, police responded to a domestic disturbance call allegedly involving Fass at a local motel where the man was staying, officers said. Police said they searched his room and found "items of evidence linking him to the commercial burglary attempt."

Fass was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and booked into the Merced County Jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bail, police said.

