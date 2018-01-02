Gas prices rose over the holiday. Here are some of the cheapest prices in Merced.

Filling up your car today is the hardest on your wallet it's been in the last three years.
The national gas price average climbed to $2.49, AAA said in a news release, the most expensive prices seen at the start of a new year since 2014 when prices topped $3 per gallon.
Things are even more expensive in Merced where the cheapest gas was reported at $2.69 at Costco followed closely by ARCO on Olive Avenue and G street at $2.73, according to GasBuddy.com.
The priciest gas in Merced came in a $3.39 per gallon, the company reported.
Things are even tougher in Los Banos where the cheapest gas reported came in at $2.89 at Circle K on Mercey Springs Road, followed closely by four stations offering $2.92 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.
The most expensive gas in Los Banos was listed at $3.69 per gallon.
California's gas prices have increased by an average of 34 cents per gallon over last year at this time, the third largest in the nation followed only by Montana (35 cents above) and Alaska (plus 39 cents,) AAA reports.
Holiday travel drove up the national price average about five cents in one week, AAA said in the statement.
But good news could be on the way.
"Although prices at the pump shot up over the holidays, now that the holiday season (is) in the rearview mirror, motorists can expect gas prices to trend cheaper this month as we are likely to see a significant drop in gasoline demand," said Jeanette Casselano, an AAA spokesperson.
