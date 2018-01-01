MaxPixel contributors
Three people ejected from car on New Year's Day crash in Merced County

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

January 01, 2018 01:58 PM

Three people suffered major injuries early New Year's Day when they all were ejected from a car traveling on Interstate 5 near Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Names of the three involved in the wreck were not immediately available.

CHP Officer M. Williams said they were traveling together at 7:40 a.m. in a black Toyota Camry heading north on the freeway when the car went into the center divider for unknown reasons near the Russell Avenue off-ramp. The car rolled multiple times, throwing all three from the vehicle.

The driver, a 20-year-old Salinas man, and his two passengers, a 16-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, all suffered major injuries as a result of being thrown from the car. They were taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.

Two of the victims landed on the center divider, while the third was thrown across the roadway and landed on the western shoulder of the southbound side of Interstate 5, Williams said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash. The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

