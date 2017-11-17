Items confiscated during a Merced County Probation Department sweep on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, according to officers.
Items confiscated during a Merced County Probation Department sweep on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, according to officers. Merced County Probation Department
Items confiscated during a Merced County Probation Department sweep on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, according to officers. Merced County Probation Department

Homepage

Seven people arrested in Merced County probation sweep

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

November 17, 2017 04:46 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

Seven people were arrested in Merced County during a "compliance sweep" on Thursday and Friday, according to the Merced County Probation Department.

The sweep started at 3 p.m. Thursday and ended at 1 a.m. Friday, according to officials, and netted 12 firearms, a set of brass knuckles, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers said they arrested the following men:

Jose Manuel Alvarez, 31, of Los Banos — Suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale of more than a pound, being felon in possession of firearm and violation of probation.

Lee Thao, 31, of Merced — Suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of burglary tools, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a controlled substance and for an outstanding warrant.

Stephon Graham, 28, of Planada — Suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm and participation in a criminal street gang.

Seth Rodriguez, 26 — Suspicion of possession of brass knuckles

Three other people were arrested on misdemeanor warrants, officers said, and were cited and released at the scene.

Several agencies collaborated for the sweep, according to Chief Probation Officer Jeff Kettering. “By bringing together resources and working together, we can do our part in keeping our community safer," he said in a news release.

Participating in the sweep were the U.S. Marshals Service, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced Police Department, Livingston Police Department and UC Merced Police Department, according to a news release.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

    Melissa Bal, 37, of San Diego, appears before Judge Jeanne Schechter at the Merced County Superior Courthouse for a competency hearing where no decision was made, in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Bal, who is suspected of killing her mother Lydia Marie Bal, 55, of Dos Palos, in Oct. 2017, has been charged with first degree murder.

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing
Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

View More Video