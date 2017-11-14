Merced County CHP stopped him going 103 mph. Then they found his duffel bag

Officers stopped a man exceeding 100 mph through Merced County, before finding a large amount of cash in the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers stopped a 2017 Toyota driving 103 mph northbound on Interstate 5 just north of Nees Avenue on Tuesday, CHP said.
The 28-year-old driver, Kyle Ray Turner of View Park, also had a marijuana pipe in his cupholder, officers said. Upon further investigation, officers said they found a duffel bag holding about $175,000 in cash.
Turner was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs, according to CHP. His bail amount was not immediately available.
