Clothes allegedly shoplifted from J.C. Penney in Los Banos, according to police. Los Banos Police Department

They took clothes out of a Los Banos store without paying. Now they're under arrest

By Thaddeus Miller

November 07, 2017 2:04 PM

Three adults were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting from a Los Banos department store, according to police.

J.C. Penney employees reported that three adults left the store Tuesday morning with merchandise, according to police.

Lorenzo Gamon, 32, of Hopper, Utah; Crystal Morin, 32, of Merced; and Kathryn Myers, 29, of Merced were arrested shortly before noon, according to police.

All three are held on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of stolen property. Police said Morin is also suspected of being in possession of heroin.

