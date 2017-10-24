Police seek public’s help in jewelry store theft in Los Banos

Los Banos police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying three men suspected of swiping thousands of dollars worth of jewelry earlier this month from a downtown store.
Investigators released images of the men they say orchestrated the theft of about $17,000 in jewelry Oct. 12 from Pearson’s Jewelers.
According to police, three men entered the store posing as customers. One of the men reached into a display case while the other two distracted the clerk.
“Two of the men are suspected of committing a similar theft at a jewelry store in Madera,” police said in a brief news release.
Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera.
Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Wiens at 209-827-7070 ext. 137.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s webpage at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420 or atwww.mercedareacrimestoppers.org
To reach Madera Police, contact Detective Sauceda at 559-675-4244.
