Police seek public’s help in jewelry store theft in Los Banos

Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera. Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft. Source: Madera Police Department Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera. Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft. Source: Madera Police Department

