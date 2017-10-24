Police seek public’s help in jewelry store theft in Los Banos

More Videos

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Pause
Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts 1:04

Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria 2:04

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Merced County lands agreement with Port of LA 1:10

Merced County lands agreement with Port of LA

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

One dead in wreck west of Turlock 0:38

One dead in wreck west of Turlock

Merced County deputies bust up illegal weed site 1:58

Merced County deputies bust up illegal weed site

Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos 1:12

Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting 19:10

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

  • Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts

    Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera. Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft. Source: Madera Police Department

Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera. Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft. Source: Madera Police Department
Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera. Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft. Source: Madera Police Department

Homepage

Police seek public’s help in jewelry store theft in Los Banos

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

October 24, 2017 10:39 AM

Los Banos police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying three men suspected of swiping thousands of dollars worth of jewelry earlier this month from a downtown store.

Investigators released images of the men they say orchestrated the theft of about $17,000 in jewelry Oct. 12 from Pearson’s Jewelers.

According to police, three men entered the store posing as customers. One of the men reached into a display case while the other two distracted the clerk.

“Two of the men are suspected of committing a similar theft at a jewelry store in Madera,” police said in a brief news release.

Madera Police said two men used a similar distraction ploy that same day to take an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Leightons Jewelers on D Street in Madera.

Investigators in Madera released a short video clip they said showed the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Wiens at 209-827-7070 ext. 137.

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s webpage at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420 or atwww.mercedareacrimestoppers.org

To reach Madera Police, contact Detective Sauceda at 559-675-4244.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Pause
Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts 1:04

Police seeking public’s help in jewelry store thefts

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria 2:04

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Merced County lands agreement with Port of LA 1:10

Merced County lands agreement with Port of LA

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

One dead in wreck west of Turlock 0:38

One dead in wreck west of Turlock

Merced County deputies bust up illegal weed site 1:58

Merced County deputies bust up illegal weed site

Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos 1:12

Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting 19:10

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

  • Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

    Beth Johnson, a 37-year employee with the Los Banos school district, responds to kind comments by board members and staff following news of her retirement at the Sept. 14, 2017, school board meeting.

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

View More Video