Highway bridge in Santa Nella will close for repairs. Here are the detours

The Highway 33 bridge crossing Interstate 5 in Santa Nella will be closed during the weekend for repairs, Caltrans officials announced.
Repairs will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. and continue until 4 a.m. on Monday, officials said, although this is subject to change depending on traffic incidents, weather conditions, equipment or construction related issues.
Drivers should expect a 20-minute delay, officials said, and take alternate routes if possible.
"This project is designed to improve the road surface, efficiency of travel and safety for motorists traveling throughout Merced County," officials said in a statement.
The sidewalk on the bridge will remain open during construction for pedestrians and cyclists, officials said.
Caltrans also advises people to slow down around the construction site for the safety of the workers.
Here is a list of detours:
Traveling northbound on Highway 33
- Take southbound I-5
- Take eastbound Highway152 off-ramp
- Take northbound I-5 on-ramp
- Continue on northbound I-5
- Take northbound Highway 33
Traveling southbound on Highway 33
- Take northbound I-5
- Take Highway-140 off-ramp
- Turn left on Highway-140
- Take southbound I-5
- Take southbound Highway-33
