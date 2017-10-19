Armed ‘road rage’ incident lands Los Banos man in jail, police say

A 37-year-old Los Banos man was arrested this week in Hollister after police said he “brandished” a gun at another man in traffic during a “a road rage incident.”
Hollister police said Fidel Pena was with his wife and children, including a 4-year-old, when he allegedly “brandished a handgun out the window” of his car after he “cut off” another driver in traffic.
Officers were called at 11:30 a.m. Sunday about the driver of a maroon-colored Honda with dealer plates, police said in a news release.
“The suspect driver had allegedly cut off the reporting party’s vehicle as they were traveling on San Felipe Road and the lanes had converged to one lane,” police said in the statement. “After some hand gestures, the driver of the Honda allegedly brandished a handgun out the window.”
A police officer spotted the car a short time later in the area of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road and found Pena inside the car with his family, authorities said.
Investigators said they found a gun in the car and family members “denied knowing anything about what had occurred.”
“After further investigation officers were able to develop evidence to arrest Pena for brandishing a firearm and child endangerment,” police said.
He was booked into the San Benito County Jail and his family was released at the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer Rudy Rodriguez at the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME. Calls to WeTip can lead to rewards of up to $1,000.
