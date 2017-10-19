More Videos

Injuries reported in suspected DUI crash in Merced County, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

October 19, 2017 8:11 AM

A Santa Nella man was arrested last week for allegedly being under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Armando Sandoval, 19, was driving a black Chevrolet truck westbound on Overland Avenue in Los Banos about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Stonewood Drive, police said.

The truck collided with a blue Honda headed north on Stonewood. The driver and three passengers all complained of pain, police said, and one passenger was taken by helicopter to a Modesto hospital.

Officers determined Sandoval was under the influence, police said, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury. He is no longer in custody, according to jail records.

