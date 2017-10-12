Merced police tape.
Here's why Highway 152 traffic in Merced County was blocked for 90 minutes

October 12, 2017 11:08 AM

Traffic was snarled late Wednesday on Highway 152 between Dos Palos and Los Banos after a big rig overturned, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 2013 International big rig hauling a trailer was headed westbound on Highway 152 near Turner Island Road at just before 6:30 p.m. before the 57-year-old driver, Everett Thomas Pratt of Compton, "dozed off," according to Officer Dean Emehiser.

The driver woke and overcorrected, shifting the weight of the trailer before it landed on its side and blocked both lanes of westbound traffic for about 90 minutes, according to CHP.

No injuries were reported but the truck hit a section of a fence and a parked car, CHP said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the accident, CHP said.

