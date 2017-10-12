She’s accused of using a car to kill a Merced woman. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Ashley Sanders, 24, of Firebaugh, appears with Merced County Public Defender Christopher Loethen, before Judge Mark Bacciarini in Merced County Superior Court during a pre-preliminary hearing in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Sanders is charged with murder in the death of Merced resident Tiarra Gallashaw. According to investigators, Sanders fatally struck Gallashaw with a car following a physical fight between the two women in the 100 block of West 19th Street in March of 2017. Sanders is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2017 for a preliminary hearing. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com