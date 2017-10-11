Methamphetamine allegedly found Oct. 4 by law enforcement agents with the Merced Area Gang Narcotic Enforcement Team after they served a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 Block of Ingomar Grade, police said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
Methamphetamine allegedly found Oct. 4 by law enforcement agents with the Merced Area Gang Narcotic Enforcement Team after they served a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 Block of Ingomar Grade, police said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Los Banos Police Department
Methamphetamine allegedly found Oct. 4 by law enforcement agents with the Merced Area Gang Narcotic Enforcement Team after they served a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 Block of Ingomar Grade, police said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Los Banos Police Department

Homepage

Two arrested with more than 1/4-pound of meth, Los Banos police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

October 11, 2017 3:47 PM

Police found a quarter-pound of methamphetamine at a house near Los Banos, officers said Wednesday.

While serving a search warrant, agents with the Merced Area Gang Narcotic Enforcement Team found 116.4 grams — more than a quarter pound — of the drugs a residence in the 23000 Block of Ingomar Grade on Oct. 4, according to police.

Investigators arrested Frank Alfred Leonard, 32, of Volta and Brittany Ann Mendonca, 27, of Los Banos, officers said.

Leonard was jailed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales and violation of probation conditions, according to police. Mendonca was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Neither Leonard nor Mendonca remain in custody, according to jail records.

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

    Beth Johnson, a 37-year employee with the Los Banos school district, responds to kind comments by board members and staff following news of her retirement at the Sept. 14, 2017, school board meeting.

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting
Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

View More Video