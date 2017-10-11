Major injuries reported in Merced County crash

One man suffered major injuries early Wednesday when his car slammed into a utility pole in the area of Arroya Avenue and Cypress Road, southwest of Dos Palos, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Few details were available, including the driver’s identity.
Investigators said the driver was alone in a 1999 Toyota Camry when his car crashed into a power pole and overturned. Live wires snapped and were on the ground around the crash area and the driver was pinned inside, Officer Dean Emehiser said.
Firefighters were able to pull the driver from the car. He was taken to a Modesto hospital with unspecified major injuries.
An update on the driver’s condition was not available. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
