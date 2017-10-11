Homepage

One killed, suspect found ‘covered in blood’ in Merced County homicide investigation

By Rob Parsons

October 11, 2017 9:46 AM

One person is dead and another has been taken into custody today in what Merced County Sheriff’s investigators have described as a “possible homicide” on the county’s west side.

Few details were immediately available.

Deputies were called at 7:03 a.m. today to the area of the 21000 block of Highway 33 in Dos Palos.

“When deputies arrived they found the suspect covered in blood and the victim, whose identity has not been released, inside a trailer on the property,” deputies said in a brief news release. “A suspect has been taken into custody and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.”

Deputy Daryl Allen said investigators could not comment on the name of the person in custody or provide any information regarding the victim.

“We are still in the beginning stages of the investigation,” Allen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

