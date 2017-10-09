Two teens tried to steal a car in Los Banos, cops say. But they never got it started.

Two teenagers from Los Banos were arrested Sunday after police spotted them sitting in a car they were trying to steal, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Both young men ran from the car around 5 a.m. Sunday, which was parked in the 1400 block of San Deigo Street, police said in a news release.
“When the males saw the officers approaching they both ran but were apprehended after a short chase,” police said. “The officers made contact with the vehicle owner and learned the two males broke into the vehicle they were sitting in and were attempting to start it when the officers arrived.”
Police were called to the neighborhood after someone reported seeing two young men looking inside parked vehicles in the area, officers said.
Kadniel Teneng, 18, and a 16-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, burglary, conspiracy, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
“The Police Department is grateful to the citizen that took the time to report this suspicious activity,” officers said.
