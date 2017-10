0:11 He was caught on camera stealing a package, Los Banos police say. Do you know him? Pause

0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me

0:51 Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony

1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address