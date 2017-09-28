Los Banos residents may need to leave town to visit the DMV in Oct., officials say

The Los Banos location of the Department of Motor Vehicles will close for about two weeks in October to undergo renovations, state officials said Thursday.
The 814 West L St. office will close at noon on Oct. 6 and remain closed until 8 a.m. Oct. 23, according to the DMV.
Improvements to the building include a number of renovation and maintenance items to repair and replace flooring, paint the interior and make accessibility upgrades, according to a news release. Online services may save customers from a trip to a field office, DMV noted.
The next closest locations are at 825 E. Monte Vista Ave. in Turlock; 1313 W. 12th St. in Merced; 124 Burney St. in Modesto; 6984 Chestnut St., Suite A, in Gilroy; and 1206 Maple St. in Madera.
Customers can renew their vehicle registration and driver license, complete a change of address, request a driver record or schedule an appointment at www.dmv.ca.gov.
