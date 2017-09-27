Teen who live-streamed fatal crash ordered to stand trial in Merced County

More Videos 2:59 Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County Pause 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 2:33 Highlights of Merced College win over West Hills 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County Recording of 911 call from Obdulia Sanchez, the 18-year-old Stockton woman who gained national notoriety for live-streaming a crash that killed her sister. Recording of 911 call from Obdulia Sanchez, the 18-year-old Stockton woman who gained national notoriety for live-streaming a crash that killed her sister.

Recording of 911 call from Obdulia Sanchez, the 18-year-old Stockton woman who gained national notoriety for live-streaming a crash that killed her sister.