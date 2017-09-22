Merced deputies in armed standoff with man they say is high on meth

A 32-year-old man has barricaded himself inside a car on a rural ranch south of Los Banos and Merced sheriff's deputies believe he may be armed and high on methamphetamine.
The man, whose name was not immediately available, recently was evicted from a home on the property in the 1700 block of Plow Camp Road, southwest of Los Banos, according to Merced County Sheriff's Deputy Daryl Allen.
"There's a restraining order for him and he's in violation of that court order," Allen told the Sun-Star. "He's not supposed to be there."
Deputies were called to the property at 7:16 a.m. after residents spotted the man inside the car.
Allen said investigators believe the man "is under the influence of methamphetamine" and armed with a .22-caliber pistol.
"The deputies are trying to talk to him, but he's not cooperating," Allen said.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while they work to resolve the standoff.
