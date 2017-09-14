15-year-old seen with a gun in public in Los Banos, police say. Someone called police

A man and a teenager were arrested early Thursday for allegedly burglarizing a car and home in Los Banos, police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Datewood Court at about 6:26 a.m. after a victim reported two people were breaking into a car in his driveway but fled as the victim approached, police said
About three hours later, another victim reported a home burglary in the 500 block of Cedarwood Court, where someone stole a handgun, police said.
Officers saw Gustavo Alcala, 20, of Los Banos walking in the area and attempting to leave in his car, police said. They determined the man was under the influence of alcohol, police said, and in possession of items stolen during the first burglary.
Shortly after that, police said, a resident reported seeing a 15-year-old boy in the 500 block of Briarwood Court with a handgun. Officers found the boy and the handgun in his possession, and later determined it was the stolen gun.
Both the man and the teen were placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property, police said. The teen was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, while Alcala is suspected of DUI.
Alcala was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail in lieu of $57,808 bail. The teen was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall.
