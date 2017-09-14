Los Banos homicide victim identified, police ask public for information

More Videos 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 0:30 Human remains found in Merced County corn field 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 0:38 49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County Los Banos police are investigating a suspicious death reported Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2017, on Eighth Street between F and G streets. Los Banos police are investigating a suspicious death reported Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2017, on Eighth Street between F and G streets. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

