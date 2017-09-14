Los Banos homicide victim identified, police ask public for information

A man found dead Thursday outside a Los Banos home has been identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Delbert Scoggins.
Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Eighth Street in Los Banos about 3 p.m. after a friend showed up the home and found Scoggins unconscious in the back yard, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
The property belonged to Scoggins’ family. The friend who found Scoggins was the only other person on the property when police arrived, Reyna said.
Scoggins had multiple stab wounds to his torso and died at the scene, Reyna said, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death formally.
No one has been arrested in the case, Reyna said.
Los Banos police ask that anyone with information about the case contact Detective Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070 ext. 114.
