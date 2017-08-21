Motorcyclist killed in crash during fundraising ride was from Patterson

The Patterson man killed in a motorcycle crash during a fundraising ride Saturday south of Merced has been identified as Jason Williams, 40.
Williams joined the ride with friends to raise money to help two Los Banos police officers injured in a shooting. A gofundme memorial fund established in his name says he is survived by his wife, two school-age children and a daughter in college.
“It speaks volumes of his character, you know, for him to drive outside of Los Banos to be there just to be there for the cause,” Monica Gallagher, organizer of the benefit ride, told ABC 30 news in Fresno.
California Highway Patrol officers responded at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday to the crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 59 at Reilly Road.
After talking to people taking part in the ride, which was traveling north on Highway 59, officers determined that Williams, who was one of the lead riders, braked for slowing traffic, Sgt. Steven Lewis said.
He lost control of his motorcycle, which went down, Lewis said. Another motorcycle with two riders was unable to stop in time and collided with the first motorcycle.
The riders of the second motorcycle, Los Banos residents Gilbert Rodrigues, 58, and Ana Rodrigues, 52, were treated for moderate injuries – lacerations and abrasions – at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP reported.
Williams suffered internal injuries and also was taken to Doctors, where he died, the CHP said.
The ride was a fundraiser for Los Banos officers Kristifer Hew and Aaron Pinon and their families caring for them. The officers were responding to the Pacheco Village apartments in Los Banos on July 31 when they were shot by 39-year-old suspect Norberto Nieblas Reyes, who officials say managed to grab a gun from one of the officers.
The suspect was shot by one of the officers and killed during the encounter.
Pinon was shot once in the upper torso and Hew was shot three times, once each in the torso, leg and head, above an eye.
Merced Sun-Star reporter Vikaas Shanker contributed to this report.
