A tip leads CHP to driver in fatal late-night hit-and-run near Millerton Lake

The driver of a car being sought in a fatal weekend hit-and-run crash near Friant was arrested Thursday by California Highway Patrol investigators.
The driver, Maria Cuevas Razo, 59, of Dos Palos, was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday at her home. Investigators found the vehicle suspected in the crash, a 2014 Dodge Charger, with right front-end damage, said Officer Vic Taylor, CHP spokesman in Fresno.
The car was seized as evidence, he said.
Taylor said the CHP got an anonymous tip about the identity of the suspect and where to find her.
The victim, Vanney Santos, 49, of Friant, was struck Sunday by a vehicle traveling west while she was walking north across Millerton Road at Winchell Cove Road. Her body was found Sunday along Millerton Road.
After striking Santos, the car continued west, according to the CHP report.
Razo was booked with causing a hit-and-run crash causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, Taylor said.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
