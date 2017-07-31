Official: Man turns gun on Los Banos police officers, 2 officers and suspect shot

Two Los Banos police officers were shot this morning during a struggle with a man at an apartment complex, a law enforcement official has confirmed.
The man apparently got a hold of one of the officer’s guns and turned it on the officers, the official said.
The suspect also was shot, authorities said.
Officers were called to the complex 6:18 a.m. to investigate a report of a man “who was breaking into an apartment,” Los Banos police said in a brief news release.
The violence was reported around 6:30 a.m. at the Pacheco Village Apartments complex in the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos.
Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the man may have gotten into the apartment through a window. Reyna declined to comment on the suspect’s name.
Police said the struggle between the officers and the suspect happened inside one of the apartments.
No other injuries were reported.
The officers and the man were flown to Modesto hospitals for treatment.
Officials said one of the officers is reported to be in “stable” condition. An update on the condition of the second officer was not available and officials said it’s still too early to tell whether both are expected to survive.
An update on the suspect’s condition was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
