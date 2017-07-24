Driver arrested in deadly Merced County crash streamed on social media, CHP confirms

A Stockton woman who apparently live-streamed a crash Friday in which her sister died remains in Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Jacqueline Sanchez, a 14-year-old Stockton girl, was killed when her older sister, 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez crashed the white Buick Century she was driving outside of Los Banos Friday evening. Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the back window of the car.

CHP investigators are aware of video evidence on social media related to the crash and are investigating the validity of the recording, Officer Wyatt Foster said. Foster could not confirm whether a viral, graphic video circulating the Internet was authentic Monday morning.

Obdulia Sanchez, who law enforcement said was under the influence of alcohol at the time, appears to have been live on Instagram at the time of the crash and apparently started streaming live again after the crash. The video since has gone viral on the Internet.

A 14-year-old Fresno girl who also was in the car suffered major trauma to her leg. The CHP declined to identify her because she is a minor.

Sanchez remained in Merced County Jail on $300,000 bail Monday morning.

