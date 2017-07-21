She’s accused of pointing a gun at a Gustine police officer - but it’s complicated

A 43-year-old Gustine woman was arrested late Thursday after she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend and one of his coworkers — both Gustine police officers.
Marisa G. Corona was involved in some type of argument around 3 p.m. Thursday with Officer Francisco Martinez, with whom she has had a romantic relationship, Chief Doug Dunford confirmed.
Martinez was off duty and the gun Corona allegedly pointed at Martinez and a second officer was a personal weapon belonging to Martinez. It was not a department-issued weapon, Dunford said.
They were together in a vehicle parked in front of the Gustine Police Department on Third Avenue. Martinez was at the department some type of business, Dunford said.
The chief said there were many details of the case he couldn’t comment on because the investigation is ongoing. Police said the couple got into some type of argument and Corona got her hands on Martinez’s personal firearm and pointed it at him.
Dunford said Corona, during the incident, also pointed the firearm at a second Gustine police officer who “was just passing by.”
Martinez managed to get the gun away from Corona and the couple drove away in the car. Gustine police investigated the incident along with officers from the Newman Police Department and arrested Corona a short time later, Dunford said.
Officers still were investigating the case Friday and said they planned to turn the case over to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to review possible criminal charges against Corona.
Dunford also said Martinez was the subject of an internal review to determine whether he may have violated any of the department’s policies and procedures. Martinez was not placed on administrative leave in connection with the incident.
Martinez has been a Gustine police officer for just over one year, Dunford said.
Corona was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony counts assault with a firearm on peace officers, threatening a police officer and a misdemeanor allegation of exhibiting a firearm in public. She posted bail and was released from custody a few hours later, according to jail booking records.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Corporal Telan Hosaka of the Gustine Police Department at 209-854-3737.
