More than 50 arrested in major Merced County crime operation

A sprawling months-long investigation ended early Wednesday in Merced County as hundreds of law enforcement officers swooped into dozens of neighborhoods targeting Sureno gang members operating under the umbrella of the Mexican Mafia in a series of predawn raids dubbed “Operation Scrapbook.”
“Today we decided to rain on the Sureno parade,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told the Sun-Star.
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies made more than 50 arrests early Wednesday as a months-long investigation targeting gang members came to a close.
More than 500 law enforcement officers from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, and the FBI began making arrests about 6 a.m. throughout Merced County.
“There’s some pretty nasty stuff that came out of this,” Warnke said.
Authorities expected to serve 47 search warrants and seize more than 50 firearms from suspected gang members, along with large amounts of cash and drugs, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Law enforcement officers continued wrapping up their investigations throughout the morning.
Stay with the Sun-Star for more on this developing story.
Comments