More than 50 arrested in major Merced County crime operation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause 1:40 Merced man killed in crash on Highway 59 0:43 Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email More than 50 gang associates were arrested Wednesday morning in Merced County rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

More than 50 gang associates were arrested Wednesday morning in Merced County rparsons@mercedsunstar.com