Los Banos man dies in Friday crash near Romero Visitors Center

— A 29-year-old Los Banos man died when he was “partially ejected” from a vehicle after a collision with a passing pickup truck, police said.

The man was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Sean Fry, 51, of Los Banos on Friday, authorities said. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol Officer Lance Velez said. His name was withheld by police Monday pending notification of relatives.

At 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Toyota was traveling east in the right lane of Highway 152, east of the Romero Visitors Center, when a 2004 Dodge Ram being driven by Dos Palos resident Michel Reeves, 43, behind the Toyota attempted to pass in the left lane.

“In the process of doing so, both vehicles collided,” Velez said, adding that the two vehicles traveled in a southerly direction and overturned on the right shoulder of the road.

Fry was transported by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Velez said, noting that Fry was not wearing a seat belt.

Initial reports indicate the passenger was wearing a safety restraining device, Velez said. But they don’t indicate how the 29-year-old passenger was partially ejected.

Reeves did not report any injuries, Velez said.

Velez said Monday that the crash was under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors. No one was arrested or cited as of Monday.

