Visalia mother sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 8-year-old son

— A Visalia woman who pleaded no contest to felony charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed her 8-year-old son has been ordered to serve more than 11 years in jail.

The sentencing of 34-year-old Vanessa Bueno handed down last week by retired Merced Superior Court Judge Frank Dougherty has done little to heal the pain felt by the family of Jordan Bueno, according to the boy’s father.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Hector Bueno said tensions between family members boiled over, with one side accepting the sentencing of his estranged wife, but her side of the family upset over the outcome.

Merced County Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby said several of Vanessa Bueno’s relatives made statements in court asking for leniency. Members of her family did not respond to calls or messages from the Los Banos Enterprise on Monday.

In the early hours of June 26, Bueno was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica north on Highway 165, south of the Salt Slough Bridge, when she lost control of the vehicle, according to initial reports of the crash.

The van veered off the roadway onto a dirt shoulder and overturned, landing in a field east of the highway, police said. Jordan, the only occupant of the van not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

Bueno and her 15-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries; her 1-year-old daughter, who was also restrained in the vehicle, was unharmed.

A Breathalyzer test taken shortly after the crash indicated Bueno’s blood-alcohol content was 0.15 percent, nearly twice the legal limit to drive. She pleaded no contest to felony manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

According to police reports, Bueno initially told officers she had left her brother’s home in Los Banos and was traveling home to Visalia on Highway 99, indicating she didn’t know she was on Highway 165.

She described an apparent road-rage incident, telling police that a newer-model SUV had been traveling closely behind her and then tried to pass her on the left. The driver of the SUV, she said, “flipped her off and began running her off of the road,” according to reports.

The 15-year-old daughter also told police that a white vehicle had cut the van off, the reports state.

The teen, however, changed her story after talking with Hector Bueno, her stepfather, at the hospital. She told him that her mother was upset when they left her uncle’s home and the teen acknowledged she had lied about what happened and was scared she would be in trouble.

Hector Bueno relayed the discussion to investigators.

According to reports, the daughter said that before the crash, her mother had been speeding and grew angry when the teen told her to slow down. The woman reached back and slapped the girl before losing control of the vehicle.

After the crash, Vanessa Bueno’s first call was to her brother, informing him that Jordan had died, according to her daughter’s account. Then, Bueno and her daughter found Jordan and carried him back into the front right passenger seat of the vehicle. That’s when the daughter called 911.

Hector Bueno said Monday that Dougherty said the attempt to cover up the details of the crash was a factor in ordering Vanessa Bueno to serve 11 years and four months in jail.

“I know her family was upset with the sentencing,” Hector Bueno said. “I just even wanted my wife to be responsible on her own.”

Since the crash, Hector Bueno has been posting photo memories of Jordan to his Facebook page. On what would have been Jordan’s 9th birthday Nov. 23, the family organized a balloon release at his gravesite in Visalia.

On Thursday, students and staff members at Jordan’s school, Mountain View Elementary in Visalia, will plant a tree and dedicate a memorial plaque in his honor.

Hector Bueno said he has been seeing a therapist, who told him reading an impact statement at the sentencing would be good for the grieving process.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “It’s still the same feeling. Everybody is still sad; we’re all mourning.”

