CHP trying to determine cause of crash that killed Los Banos man on Highway 152

California Highway Patrol investigators are examining the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Los Banos man on Highway 152, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement released Monday.

Benny Sells was driving a 2002 Mazda B2300 pickup east about 4:24 p.m. Dec. 6 in the right lane of Highway 152 about 65 miles per hour, just west of Highway 33, according to a news release by CHP’s Los Banos Area Office.

Sells’ identity was confirmed Monday by the Merced County Coroner’s Office.

Officers said Sells apparently lost control of the vehicle and veered left across the median and into the westbound lane of traffic, where he collided with an oncoming 2008 Toyota Tundra carrying three San Jose residents.

The driver of the Tundra, 56-year-old Ann Rogerson Jeghers of San Jose, was unable to avoid the collision, officers said.

The Mazda pickup overturned on the eastern shoulder of the highway. The Merced County Fire Department and Riggs Ambulance crews provided medical assistance, but Sells was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, Jeghers suffered moderate injuries, including a bloody nose and pain to the chest, neck and shoulder.

Passengers Mark Jeghers, 57, and Nathan Jeghers, 25, also suffered moderate injuries.

All three people from the Tundra were taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment, CHP Officer Lance Velez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP’s Los Banos Area Office at 209-826-3811.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562