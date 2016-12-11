Los Banos truck driver survives tragic collision in Kern County

Investigators are looking for answers in a fiery crash last week involving a Los Banos truck driver that killed two people —including a 2-year-old boy — in Kern County.

The Fort Tejon office of the California Highway Patrol on Sunday released details of the crash in a short news release, but could not be reached for comment.

According to the CHP, Baldemar C. Rivas, 30, of Los Banos, was heading north on Interstate 5 just before 6 a.m. , north of Highway 99, about 30 minutes south of Bakersfield, when his 2010 Kenworth tractor-trailer slammed into the back of 2002 Jeep that had stopped on the right shoulder of the road.

Five people from McMinville, Ore., were in the Jeep, including the 40-year-old male driver, and a 2-year-old boy, who were killed. A 5-year-old girl suffered unspecified major injuries and was taken to UCLA Medical Center. A 9-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center, along with 39-year-old Nancy U. Avala, who also suffered moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The names of the driver and passenger killed were not released Sunday.

Updates on the conditions of the other passengers were not available.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not reported injured.

Rivas, who said he speaks limited English, declined to comment when contact Sunday by telephone.

Officers said the Jeep’s driver was stopped on the right shoulder of I-5, ahead of Rivas’ tractor-trailer. Rivas was driving in the slow lane at about 55 miles per hour, but moved onto the shoulder and continued at the same speed, according to the CHP.

“Mr. Rivas observed the Jeep stopped ahead and attempted to brake ans swerve to the left. Mr. Rivas was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Jeep from behind,” the CHP said in the news release.

The Jeep careened to the northeast, overturned and “caught fire and became fully engulfed,” officers said.

It was unclear Sunday why the driver of the Jeep had stopped on the shoulder. It also was unclear why Rivas was reported to have been driving on the shoulder.