Letters to the Editor (12/09/2016)

More drought monitoring needed

Friday’s article, “ Los Banos council, developer hit roadblock on residential project,” did not include the issue of water for lawns and fire trucks.

With the fact that Los Banos only gets 8-plus inches of rainfall on normal years, I suggest that City Council members look on regulating front and backyard areas – imitation grass or cacti – to help keep down the amount of new water to be used on the new projects.

What good does worrying about the pitfalls of the new firehouse do when there will be no water for our firefighters to use?

I suggest developers pay for the new firehouse. I am sure they are capable of figuring how to get the money.

If not, ask Donald Trump, our soon-to-be president. He knows everything.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos

Editor’s Note: According to U.S. Climate Data, the average annual rainfall in Los Banos is 10.4 inches.

Good job on mock election at Miano

Students at the Miano Elementary School in Los Banos participated in a mock election where they, just as their parents were able to, cast a ballot in favor of the president they considered worthy. Vice Principal Leila Gurgen encouraged this activity in order to get students to learn about the political process.

It is very important to keep children aware of their surroundings and encourage them to be part of a similar scenarios that adults participate in. Activities like this one help children be well informed on all matters. This mock election is not about who the children voted for to be their president, it is about them doing research on all candidates and coming to a conclusion on whose values they support.

Mock activities allow for a child to think critically and create their own opinions on topics we all as adults face on a day-to-day basis. Critical thinking on issues as important as presidential elections encourages children to be interested in other topics with similar importance, which in the long run helps a child grow with an exceeding political awareness.

I commend Miano Elementary in Los Banos for encouraging their students to learn outside of the state-mandated teaching agenda. Keep up the good work.

Maria Granados, Merced