Calls for unity usher in new Los Banos school board

— Trustees called for unity, cooperation and a fresh start for the Los Banos Unified School District Board on Thursday after the final of three new trustees was sworn in.

Members of the new board also started looking at challenges that face the district, namely keeping up with student population growth and finding a new superintendent.

The call for unity came a day after a special meeting in which new trustees Megan Goin-Soares and Marg Benton were quickly sworn in just in time to defeat an attempt by some of the old board majority to fund a probe into the electronic documents of some district officials.

Goin-Soares and Benton defeated former trustees Tommy Jones and Carole Duffy, respectively, with wide margins in the Nov. 8 election.

Gary Munoz beat incumbent Dominic Falasco by three votes, but wasn’t present at the special meeting. He was sworn in Thursday.

“I have one goal (on the school board): Getting us out of the media,” board President Anthony Parreira said Thursday. “We need to keep it local, civil, and get our job done.”

Parreira was again voted by the new board as its president. Trustee Dennis Areias was elected vice president, and Benton was named clerk.

Representing classified staff, help desk technician Lisa Souza said she hopes for “more unity, less name-calling.”

Trustee Marlene Smith, who in July cited “testosterone issues” between Jones and Areias with their verbal fights on the board, agreed with Souza.

“That needs to happen,” Smith said.

However, a simple call for unity did nothing to quell the simmering tensions, public anger and deep divisions that have festered over the last year or more.

Resident Bob Plass claimed the digital fingerprints of a document submitted to the district on behalf of the contractor for the electronic data mining that was voted down at the special meeting Wednesday show that the document may have been forged.

Also, resident Monica Gallagher denounced Munoz, Smith and trustee Ray Martinez.

She claimed Martinez attempted to recruit a non-union teacher to join the Community Advocacy Coalition when he started visiting schools after he won a recall election against former trustee John Mueller earlier this year.

The CAC is a controversial organization that advocates for underrepresented populations, but has been accused by many of trying to take over the board.

Martinez denied the claim, noting that he was getting to know district staff as he visited the schools.

“People need to put their swords away,” he said, adding that it was time to work together for the students.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562