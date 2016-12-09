Upcoming events in Los Banos

School concerts

• The Los Banos High School Choirs will perform at the Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Creekside Junior High Choir will perform at a Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at the school multipurpose room.

Global vigil to remember children

Los Banos for the 17th year will be participating in a global vigil, along with cities around the world, on Sunday to honor children the community has lost. Los Banos is holding The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting event at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Pacheco Park. Candles will be lit at 7 p.m. A PowerPoint presentation will be viewed at the vigil with photos of children the Los Banos community has lost. To submit a photo, take it to Copy Shipping Solutions, 1017 I St., before Tuesday. To keep a photo in the program that was used last year, call Stacy at 209-826-2828 and ask for the photo to remain. Photos may also be brought to the photo table at the vigil for viewing.

LEAP concert at Falasco Elementary

The Lorena Falasco Elementary LEAP After School Program Concert will be held Thursday starting at 4:45 p.m. Seating starts at 4:30 p.m. at the school, 310 Overland Road.

Golden Agers holds its Christmas Dinner

The next Golden Agers Christmas Dinner will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Room of the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The dinner includes barbecue rib-eye steak prepared by Save Mart Supermarkets. Tickets are $10 for members and $11 per guest and can be purchased at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St.

Movie marathon at Los Banos Library

The Los Banos Library is holding all-day movie marathons Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is located at 1312 S. Seventh St.

