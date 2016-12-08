Looking for joy in the Christmas season

Why is it, with each passing year, as Christmas approaches I feel less joy? Probably because the commercialization of Christmas increasingly overshadows the wonder of the season.

It was bad enough a while back when the day after Thanksgiving was named Black Friday, a day for people to get up early and stampede to buy stuff. Years later people jammed websites to buy stuff on their computers. This year more people than ever used their thumbs to buy stuff on their phones.

Just how much stuff can people buy? And how much more impersonal can buying become?

I don’t particularly like shopping, but I can remember the time when Christmas shopping was relatively personable. My Christmas list was relatively small, with just a few family members and each person getting one or two things.

My shopping transactions happened face to face. I would walk into a store, ask someone for help, then eventually pay that person directly, usually exchanging a smile and a greeting. That made shopping at least a human interaction.

Computers and phones don’t care if I smile. They would rather I don’t waste time with a greeting. Identify the number of the item. Give the number of the credit card. Then move on to buy more stuff.

I also remember when the time before Christmas was devoted more to expectation than buying. In the Christian calendar this time is called Advent, when Christians are asked to meditate on the coming of the Christ child and to reflect, often in silence, on the mystery of the season.

In other religions this time of the year is also one of reflection, as in Jewish celebration of Hanukkah or in the Muslim celebration of Milad un Nabi, when food is distributed to the poor.

In the spirit of the old days, I encourage my readers to shop wisely, interpersonally and in Los Banos. There is a particularly good feeling, for example, in having Joanne hand you a book purchased at her store, in Sherry giving you a personally wrapped piece of jewelry or in Emil presenting you with a uniquely created Christmas bouquet.

Some of my readers might be saying, “It’s a little late for that suggestion, John. Most people have bought their Christmas gifts by now.” Ah, yes. I keep forgetting. In today’s world, by Dec. 9 most people have already been overloaded with Christmas shopping.

In the old days I used to start merely thinking about Christmas presents around now and then actually get around to making the purchases around Dec. 20. I can also remember the time when my father would buy the family Christmas tree from a lot on Dec. 24. It was trimmed that night and became a wonder on Christmas morning.

Ah, those were the days. The time before Christmas was less hectic, less focused on spending. And then when Christmas came, the season could be savored for several days, even a week. In 2016, the wonder of the season will be long gone and forgotten by Dec. 26.

I have another Christmas suggestion. While reflecting on the season, buy fewer presents and contribute more to organizations who are helping less fortunate people. Most of us don’t really need more stuff. Meanwhile, many people in our community need help simply to survive.

In Los Banos there are many organizations helping those in need. I particularly appreciate the Salvation Army and their many volunteers. When I encounter a red kettle person and hear the bell gently ringing, I indeed feel the Christmas spirit.

There are many other opportunities to contribute this season through organizations or activities like the Kiwanis, the Soroptimists, the Angel Tree, Toys for Tots and the many churches in town who help people in need.

I realize I’m being counter-cultural in my approach to Christmas. The American economy is based primarily on consumer spending, and late November and December is the time when most spending is done.

I don’t wish any ill to merchants, locally or nationally. I just wish for a little more sanity, a little more reflection and a little more interpersonal communication.

In the meantime, I’ll try to work harder to get myself into the Christmas spirit. Maybe if I hear a few Christmas songs by Perry Como or Nat King Cole, I’ll start to feel merry and jolly.

