Cherish life’s gifts and the gift of giving

At last month’s Christmas Tea at St. Alban’s, I did not expect to find any treasures, yet I left knowing that I was richer. Carlos Mendez, a 15-year-old Los Banos High School student, was an unexpected gift for my ears, and for my spirit as well. What a treat to hear such a promising vocalist and enthusiastic lover of music. After his performance, we sat together and I was privileged to receive a mini-concert of songs I requested. I really believe Carlos has a very promising future.

Next, I listened to my lovely friend Marion Lisotta playing the piano and I was reminded not only of the gift of music in my life, but of hearing. All my life, I have benefited by this gift and never thought to appreciate it enough.

The review of my senses and the gifts presented continued. My daughter, Lara Olson, and I were enjoying the tea, which included petite sandwiches and a variety of pastries. Popping a piece of cinnamon apple tart in my mouth, an eruption of flavors filled me with contentment as my taste buds celebrated yet another gift. Taste. What fun would eating be without it? The scent of cinnamon reminded me of how aroma enhances not only our food but so many areas of our lives, from the fragrance of a rose to the sweetness of a baby’s skin.

I saw my friend Mary Anderson. We hugged, talked, laughed, all of it making the afternoon special and giving me more gifts to count. The gift of vision, of movement and mobility, the ability to talk; what would I do if I could not talk? And laughter! How dull life would be without it. Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts and I have been blessed with it in abundance. Of course, my family has always been the most important thing in my life and their love for me is a solid-gold gift.

One of life’s greatest pleasures is giving, of course, and it is the season for it now. While some of our greatest gifts are those found within us, the most valuable gifts we can give others is ourselves. Our time. This usually happy time of year can be a painful one for those who are ill, lonely, or have experienced a recent loss.

A visit, a phone call, a letter, all of these simple things can be so special to these people and take so little effort on our part. We have people in convalescent homes who would love a cheerful visit. In all our neighborhoods, there are people who wish for their doorbell to ring. Even the smallest of gestures can change the day for someone. So while you are making your list of what to buy for whom, why not put yourself on the list and give yourself generously to others.

Hear bells? I hope so, as volunteers for the Salvation Army are busy ringing bells hoping you will put a donation in their traditional red kettles. The money you put in that kettle really does stay in our community and it helps so many local people in need. It was about 25 years ago when I began ringing bells for Salvation Army, and the Christmas season would not be the same for me without some time with the bell. Putting a little offering in the kettle is a great way to begin giving this season.

