Falasco loses Los Banos school board seat to Munoz by 3 votes

— Dominic Falasco already attended his last meeting as a Los Banos Unified School District trustee in November after he lost his re-election bid by three votes.

Updated election results have retired resident Gary Munoz unseating Falasco in school district Area 4, with a final vote count of 658 to 655.

There were eight write-in votes.

Both candidates had their share of troubles during the campaign.

Neither man could be reached for comment before press time Wednesday.

Falasco, a prominent defense attorney in Los Banos, received calls to resign his school seat after he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

He was arrested on April 3 after police found him in the passenger seat of his car with a possible client and an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Falasco is fighting the charges, and said he took the drugs from his possible client while helping her out. He told officers he would “take responsibility” of the drugs, but he claimed he never said the drugs were his.

Falasco told the Sun-Star he is a recovering drug addict who has been clean for four years.

However, Falasco also received praise for his role as an informant for the Merced County District Attorney’s investigation that led to felony charges against fellow trustee Tommy Jones and Merced-area contractor Greg Opinski for bribing Falasco for his vote on a hotly debated construction project.

During the campaign, Munoz also received criticism after his son confessed to vandalizing about a dozen of Falasco’s campaign signs.

Munoz also is connected to a controversial community group called the Community Advocacy Coalition. The CAC describes itself as a local civil rights group that champions for underrepresented populations.

The CAC, which has had the support of Smith, Jones, Duffy and Martinez, have been pushing for an increased focus on improving student test scores.

Others vocal at school board meetings, including teachers, have criticized the CAC for continuing to support Jones through his corruption charges, and for what they say is a CAC attempt to take over the school board.

Munoz, along with candidates Margaret Benton and Megan Goin-Soares, represented a clean sweep of incumbents in a race that was intertwined with sharp divisiveness on the school board and a corruption scandal.

Benton won 63.7 percent of the vote over incumbent Carole Duffy for the Area 6 district, 984 to 558 with four write-in votes.

Jones lost to Goin-Soares by a larger percentage, garnering 371 votes compared to Goin-Soares’ 997 votes. There were 10 write-in votes.

