Espinosa stands tall in Los Banos soccer loss

Soccer was moved to the winter season with kids like Francisco Espinosa in mind.

The Los Banos defensive back had played the sport at the club level all his life, but never played for the high school because of his commitment to football. Espinosa was pleased he wouldn’t have to choose between the two during his senior year. The Tigers are happy to have his experience and athleticism.

Both were on full display at Loftin Stadium on Monday night.

Los Banos’ young back line was put to the test against an Orestimba squad that’s going to battle for the Southern League title. The Warriors produced 23 shots and forced 14 saves from Espinosa in the net. The senior could only do so much, however, as Orestimba slipped a few past him in a 4-0 victory.

“It’s been a few years, but I played travel soccer for most of my life,” Espinosa said. “It felt a little weird at first, but things are coming back to me. I know we’re young and that I’m going to see lots of action. It’s fun. I’m ready for the challenge.”

First-year coach Paul Sevier is going to need continued performances like Monday’s from Espinosa as a number of Tigers get their feet wet at the varsity level.

Orestimba (1-1) offered a good early test with a number of talented offensive players. Los Banos (0-2-1) countered with a defensive shell that managed to turn the Warriors away for the first 25 minutes. A failed clearance finally broke LB down as Orestimba caught it in transition in the 26th.

Marcos Cerna won an Espinosa clearance just shy of midfield and drove toward the Tiger net. He worked a smooth little give-and-go with Oscar Madrigal at the top of the LB 18-yard box, shredding the Los Banos defense and finishing past a helpless Espinosa.

Orestimba doubled the lead four minutes later as Luis Perez headed home a Cerna corner kick. The 6-foot-5 midfielder easily soared above the Tiger defense to send the Warriors into intermission up 2-0.

“It’s tough. It’s like trying to build a road using just mortar and sand,” Sevier said. “Forty percent of our players have no soccer experience, so we’re building things from the ground up. A lot of people didn’t want this job, but I enjoy the challenge. There’s nothing to do for it but push up your sleeves and put in work to build it up. I really feel like we’re a McFarland waiting to happen.”

Los Banos did seem to make some adjustments in the second half, holding the Warriors to single-digit shots after the break. One of the defensive unit’s few mistakes came in the opening minute of the second half as Martin Sanchez was sprung free for a breakaway. He drilled a shot over Espinosa to make it 3-0. Orestimba tacked on a fourth in the 50th minute when Espinosa was wrong-footed by a teammate’s deflection, resulting in an own goal.

The Tigers had two good chances to get on the board in the second half, both produced by the speed of striker Yezen Zaza.

He took advantage of a Espinosa punt that the Orestimba defense allowed to hit the ground. Zaza sprinted past the Warriors back line to win the ball and spring himself on a breakaway. His shot was drilled harmlessly over the goal, however. His second quality chance came about 15 minutes later when he was the first to pounce on a cross, but Orestimba goalkeeper Noel Delgado turned him away from inside the 6-yard box.

