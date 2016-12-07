Shorthanded Pacheco boys get outworked in loss to Dos Palos

Tyrell Jenkins understands his team’s shortcomings.

With a starting lineup that averages about 5-foot-9, the Pacheco boys basketball team is almost always going to be outsized. Without a lot of basketball experience on the squad, there also are plenty of times the Panthers will be out-skilled.

With both factors beyond Pacheco’s control, Jenkins is trying to get his team to focus on the aspects of the game that they can control and will give them a chance to overcome some of those deficiencies. Things like effort, teamwork and playing smart give the Panthers the best opportunity to be competitive night in and night out.

Jenkins’ squad could have used a little more of all three in a 45-22 loss to Dos Palos on Monday night. With four players injured and three more not available during the first half after missing practice, Pacheco had just seven players available for its opening half with the Broncos. Outsized and outnumbered, the Panthers were also outworked as they fell to 1-2 on the season.

“We had four out. We had others sitting because they missed practice,” Jenkins said. “We knew it was definitely going to be a challenge, but we also had no energy. Dos Palos came out with great energy and effort and just wanted it more. I don’t necessarily think they had more basketball ability, but they definitely worked harder.”

The rims proved unkind to both teams out of the gate as just six baskets fell in the entire first quarter.

The Broncos (3-3) weren’t shooting a much higher percentage than Pacheco, but their work on the boards presented them a half dozen more opportunities. Those putbacks helped Dos Palos build a 10-5 lead after one.

“We know we don’t have the size to match up with most teams, but we have the speed to beat their speed most of the time,” said senior guard Travis Willmott, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “If we aren’t using that to fight for rebounds, it’s going to be a long night for us.”

Pacheco’s shooting woes carried over into the second quarter.

The Panthers got a number of solid looks, but a Fernando Vazquez layup proved their only bucket of the second quarter. Pacheco compounded things by making just 1 of 4 free-throw attempts to go into the break with a season-low eight points.

The only good news was DP wasn’t shooting the lights out either. The Broncos only sank three-second quarter buckets themselves. A Jorge Escalante layup and one gave Dos Palos a 19-8 lead at intermission.

Manny Harper almost singlehandedly put the game out of reach to open the second half. The senior guard had steals on each of Pacheco’s first four possessions of the second half, scoring six of his team-high 16 points and sparking an 8-0 run to build a 27-8 lead.

Just when DP threatened to run away with the game, Tk Teneng’s insertion into the game in the third quarter gave the Panthers some much-needed energy. Pacheco upped its defensive effort and started forcing turnovers. That led to transition buckets and a quick 6-0 run. A T.J. Wills (seven points) 3 trimmed the lead to 27-14.

The Panthers had a chance to cut the lead to single digits, forcing two more Dos Palos turnovers on back-to-back possessions, but couldn’t convert at the other end. The Broncos recomposed, closed the quarter with a 7-0 run and never looked back.

“Tk’s speed and energy is going to be a very good thing for us,” Jenkins said. “He unfortunately was one of the guys we didn’t have available for the first half. He definitely got our defense going and we might have had a chance to make it a game in the third quarter.

“We just didn’t do enough to give ourselves a chance. We didn’t finish a lot of layups. We missed a bunch of free throws. Those are the things you can’t do when you’re trying to come back. The good news is we can put this one behind us and give a better performance our next time out.”

